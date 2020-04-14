Ajay Devgn's Cousin Dharmendra Sharma To Helm Hindi Remake Of 'Kaithi'?

The makers of Kaithi had earlier announced their plan to remake the film in Hindi. In recent developments, according to a report by a leading daily, debutant Dharmendra Sharma has been roped in for the project. He is the cousin of actor Ajay Devgn who will also be playing the lead role in the Hindi remake of Kaithi.

According to a report by a news daily, Ajay Devgn’s cousin, Dharmendra Sharma, will be helming the Hindi version of the south Indian super hit, Kaithi. The director of the original film, Lokesh Kangaraj, is currently busy with other projects due to which the debutant director has been brought in.

A source told the leading daily that Dharmendra Sharma has earlier worked with Ajay Devgn on Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, as the editor of the film. The report further suggested that the director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, Om Raut, was also a debutant as Ajay Devgn likes to open up the platform for new talent.

In the past, producer of the film SR Prabhu had confirmed that Kaithi is being remade in Hindi. He had also written that they were thrilled to announce that Ajay Devgn will be playing the lead role in the film. Have a look at the tweet here.

About Kaithi

Kaithi was an action thriller which released in the year 2019. The plot of the film revolved around a recently released prisoner who ends up in a race against criminals and time as he has to rush poisoned cops to the hospital. He is promised that he will be allowed to meet his daughter if he succeeds in the mission. The film was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Kaithi starred actors like Karthi, Narain, and Ramazna in pivotal roles. Have a look at the trailer of the film here.

