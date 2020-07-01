Ajay Gnanamuthu In Awe Of 'Cobra's' First Song 'Thumbi Thullal', Thanks AR Rahman

On Monday, the makers of Cobra released the first song, Thumbi Thullal online. Talking about the song, in a recent interview with an online portal, director Ajay Gnanamuthu revealed that he had always dreamt of working with A. R. Rahman, and was ecstatic when A. R. Rahman played a rough composition of the song. He added that it was something that matched his expectations, however, when Rahman made him and the team listen to the final song, they all were left speechless, exclaimed Gnanamuthu.

Check out Thumbi Thullal song:

Cobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu on the brief he gave for Thumbi Thullal

Further, in the media interview, Ajay Gnanamuthu revealed that he gave a simple brief to A.R. Rahman. He said he just wanted the song to have celebratory tunes with lyrics that have a deeper meaning and are emotional. He added that Thumbi Thullal was the first song composed in the album. He lastly exclaimed that he is excited for the audiences to listen to the full music album of Cobra.

Thumbi Thullal, composed by Rahman, was released on June 29, 2020. The song is sung by Shreya Ghosal and Nakul Abhyankar. Thumbi Thullal has crossed 1 million views in a day, with fans raving about the composition.

Cobra, starring Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Miya George, and Irfan Pathan in the lead, is touted to be a supernatural thriller. The Ajay Gnanamuthu marks KGF fame Srinidhi's Tamil debut, and cricketer Irfan Pathan's acting debut. Cobra was slated to hit the marquee in May 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie got pushed to a later date. The forthcoming film is produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and Viacom 18 Studios.

Cobra is Ajay Gnanamuthu's third directorial venture. He made his Kollywood debut with Delmonte Colony (2015). Although the movie was a box office success, it was the Nayanthara starrer Imaikkaa Nodigal that brought Ajay Gnanamuthu to the limelight. The film, starring Nayanthara, Atharvaa, Raashi Khanna, and Anurag Kashyap in the lead, narrates the tale of a CBI officer, who tries her tooth and nail to catch a criminal, who has a connection to her past. The Ajay Gnanamuthu-directorial opened to positive reviews, with audiences raving about Nayanthara's performance.

