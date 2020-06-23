'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Release Date: When Is The Series Releasing On Netflix?

Cobra Kai is a popular American action comedy-drama television series. The series used an episodic storytelling format and is a continuation of The Karate Kid film series. Cobra Kai season 1 was released on YouTube premium, however, there have been reports speculating that it will soon move to Netflix.

Cobra Kai Season 3

It has been confirmed from sources close to Netflix that Cobra Kai season 3 will soon be premiering on Netflix instead of YouTube premium, which was its original home. Netflix and the team of Cobra Kai will soon be making an official announcement of the same. Along with Cobra Kai season 3, the previous two seasons of the show will also be availed on Netflix.

According to the reports of a news portal, a similar move was attempted for Cobra Kai season 2. However, the two parties reportedly could not get the deal through.

When is Cobra Kai coming to Netflix?

Cobra Kai Netflix release date has not been confirmed by the streaming platform yet. Filming of Cobra Kai season 3 was wrapped in late 2019, hence, audiences can expect the season 3 in late 2020 or early 2021. The delay has been caused due to the economic and production standstill created by COVID-19 pandemic.

Cobra Kai on Netflix

Cobra Kai has received a positive response from the audiences since its release. It has 97 per cent Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, the series received a whopping 8.8 out of 10 on IMDb’s ratings. Hence, the chances of the success of Cobra Kai on Netflix seem very high.

Cobra Kai: About the Series

Cobra Kai is a sequel to the Karate Kid movies. It features original actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, who will be reprising their roles from the popular movies. The series also stars Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz and Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, while actor Tanner Buchanan plays Robby Keene.

Cobra Kai: The Plot

Thirty years after their final confrontation at 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Johnny Lawrence is at a difficult spot in his life. He is an unemployed handyman and is haunted by his wasted life. However, things change when Johnny rescues a bullied kid, Miguel, from his bullies. This event inspires him to restart the notorious Cobra Kai dojo.

Fans of the series and The Karate Kid films are excited with the announcement of Cobra Kai arriving on Netflix. Here is how fans are reacting to the news.

@netflix I am so excited. Ill be subscribing in next couple of days.!! My favorite series that was on YouTube is coming (CobraKai!!) I just want to ask when you guys will drop it :) — Todd D. Rossmanith (@ToddDRossmanith) June 23, 2020

