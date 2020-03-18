Cobra Ajay Gnanamuthu Addresses Rumours Of Directing Thalapathy Vijay's Next Film

Recently rumours have been doing the rounds on the internet that director Ajay Gnanamuthu would be directing the next film of Thalapathi Vijay. Ajay Gnanamuthu took to his social media account and responded to a tweet that stated the same thing. He clarified to his fans that the reports about him directing Thalapathy Vijay’s next were false and asked his followers to not believe in rumours.

Director Ajay is currently busy working on a film project called Cobra which stars Chiyaan Vikram. About the film Cobra, it has been reported that it will portray actor Chiyaan Vikram in multiple roles and the poster of the film shows the actor can be seen in seven different looks. However, there were reports by various media portals that the actor would be seen in 13 different roles in the movie.

Nooo!! 😊 Idhu yaaru paatha vela nu therila 😂😂 https://t.co/sdpG6YwcSk — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) March 18, 2020

The film recently made it to headlines when it was reported that the shoot for the film in Russia got cancelled considering the coronavirus outbreak. So far, the film Cobra has been shot in various locations including Chennai, Kerala, Europe and few locations of Russia. Apart from Chiyaan Vikram, the film also stars KGF actor Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Lal, Kanika, Padmapriya, Babu Antony and former Indian cricket team player, Irfan Pathan. The music of the film has been given by A. R. Rahman.

Thalapathy Vijay next film details

On another note, it has been reported that actor Thalapathy Vijay’s next film is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sun Pictures. The film is expected to go on floors in the month of August 2020. Although there has been no confirmation regarding the above reports, if the reports are true then this would be the third collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and AR Murugadoss.

