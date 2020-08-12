Ajith And Shalini's Code Word During Secret Affair Revealed; Kunchacko Shares Details

Kollywood actors Ajith and Shalini's love story has given major relationship goals to many of their fans. Recently, Shalini's Niram co-star Kunchacko Boban shared the code word the couple used during their secret love affair. A report, published by India Glitz, has stated that whenever Ajith called on Kunchacko's number to connect with Shalini, the latter used to say "Sona, AK-47 Calling".

Ajith and Shalini's love story

Interestingly, the couple met when they were shooting for 1999's romance-action Amarkalam. Their love affair reportedly started when Ajith accidentally cut Shalini's hand during the shooting of an action sequence and became her caretaker for the rest of the shoot. It is said that Shalini was immensely impressed by his gesture, and that's how the love between the two blossomed. The couple married in a grand ceremony in 2000. The wedding was a star-studded affair as the two were popular faces in Tamil cinema at that time and Shalini has been in the film industry since she was 3.

To keep the news of their relationship under the wraps, the duo avoided meeting each other in public. Kunchacko Boban said Ajith did not visit the sets or talk directly to Shalini at the shooting to avoid getting noticed by Shalini's parents. Boban said that Ajith and Shalini used to talk through his Ericson mobile during the breaks.

Reportedly, during the shooting of Amarkalam, the two were sitting with the film director Saran. And, Ajith requested Saran to finish the film with one schedule as he was getting attracted to Shalini and felt like loving her. Shalini, who was sitting beside him, was stunned hearing this but smiled.

Ajith and Shalini's marriage

After eight years of marriage, they were blessed with a baby girl, to whom they named Anoushka. In 2015, they gave birth to their second child, a son, Aadvik. Shalini quit her acting career after getting into a relationship with Ajith. Shalini often said that she never regretted the decision as she has always found him as a "caring and lovable" husband. The former actor also tried her hand in sports and became a state-level champion in Badminton.

