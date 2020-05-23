Thala Ajith And Shalini Spotted At A Private Hospital In Chennai; See Clips Here

Thala Ajith, who was last seen in H. Vinoth's Nerkonda Paarvai, has left netizens worried with the latest video of him and his wife visiting the hospital. In a recent video that has surfaced the internet, one can spot Tollywood star Thala Ajith along with his wife, Shalini at a hospital with their masks on. And this video of the couple at a private hospital in Chennai has left fans worried about their health.

In the video, Thala Ajith can be seen wearing a blue polo shirt and black pants and his wife, Shalini can be seen wearing a brownish kurta with a handbag. Check out the video of Thala Ajith and Shalini spotted in the hospital.

Social media is flooded with several messages and photos of actors as fans express concern about Thala Ajith. This comes at a time when Ajith Kumar's fans are awaiting an update on his much-anticipated film, Valimai. According to unofficial reports, Ajith and Shalini visited the hospital for a regular check-up and there's nothing to worry about. However, there is also speculation that Thala Ajith's father hasn't kept well for a few weeks, and that might be the reason for his visit to the hospital.

On the work front

The actor was last in H. Vinoth’s Ner Konda Paaravai alongside Vidya Balan and Rangaraj Pandey in pivotal roles. The film was lauded by fans and movie buffs for its acting skills and storyline. The film also went on to work wonders at the box office.

The actor is currently working with H. Vinoth on their second collaboration, Valimai, which is produced by Boney Kapoor. It is also reported that Huma Qureshi has been roped in to play the leading lady in the film. However, producer Boney Kapoor recently took to his Twitter handle to reveal that the team will not do any promotional activities related to the film due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ajith has donated Rs. 1.25 crore to the state government, central government, and recently and also to the FEFSI for coronavirus relief. He also deposited Rs 2.5 lakh in the bank account of the Film Journalists' Association to help them fight the lockdown.

