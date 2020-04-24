Ajith Kumar And Shalini Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary, Fans Create A Twitter Hashtag

One of the most prominent couples from the south film industry celebrate their anniversary today. Ajith and Shalini complete 20 years of marriage and fans of the couple are extremely delighted. Their fans recently took to Twitter to express their joy and also sent out good wishes to Ajith and Shalini. Fans added several pictures of Ajith and Shalini, thus celebrating their 20-year anniversary. The wishes and the hashtag got so popular that Twitter has been flooded with their wishes ever since. Ajith married Shalini in 2000 on April 24, since then the couple has been a fan favourite among their fans in the south industry. Here are some of the best reactions and wishes from fans.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini celebrate their marriage anniversary, fans flood Twitter with wishes

Happy Wedding Anniversary to the most loved couples #Ajithkumar sir and #ShaliniAjith mam 🎂 long live together 💐 #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/R23CVtssP8 — TN Ajith E-Fans (@tn_ajith) April 23, 2020

20 Years of Togetherness for the Ever Lovable couple - #Thala #Ajith & Shalini mam. Love Birds ❤️



Long Live Anna Anni God Bless ❣💥💥#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI #Valimai pic.twitter.com/IxseLsQcmC — Ajith Fans Madurai (@AjithFC_Mdu) April 23, 2020

Wishing u a happy Wedding anniversary Thala Ajith & Shalini From @actorvijay Fans ❤#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/dGb8cEhyJ4 — ☮ViJaY-Freak (@VfAbishek) April 23, 2020

To The Rolemodel couple from Kollywood wishing a happy Wedding anniversary ♥ ♥ #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI | #Valimai pic.twitter.com/eyHY3qumHb — THALA AJITH (@ThalaAjith_Page) April 23, 2020

Happy 20th Wedding Anniversary to my most favourite couple #Thala & #Shalini 🥀💐 You two are truly an inspiration 💖

May the freshness of your love remain in your hearts forever ❤️#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/UwjF2b6bh5 — ✨Saмyυĸdнa✨ (@its__samyu2) April 23, 2020

Happy Wedding Anniversary to the blessed couples ♥️ long live 😍 #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/K1JTeOJtNN — Nelson Ji (@Nelson_Ji) April 23, 2020

