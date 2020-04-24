Ajith Kumar And Shalini Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary, Fans Create A Twitter Hashtag

Quick links:
One of the most prominent couples from the south film industry celebrate their anniversary today. Ajith and Shalini complete 20 years of marriage and fans of the couple are extremely delighted. Their fans recently took to Twitter to express their joy and also sent out good wishes to Ajith and Shalini. Fans added several pictures of Ajith and Shalini, thus celebrating their 20-year anniversary. The wishes and the hashtag got so popular that Twitter has been flooded with their wishes ever since. Ajith married Shalini in 2000 on April 24, since then the couple has been a fan favourite among their fans in the south industry. Here are some of the best reactions and wishes from fans.
Also Read | Ajith Kumar Donates Rs 1.25 Crore To Support Nation's Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic
Also Read | Ajith Kumar Rides From Hyderabad To Chennai Proving His Love For Motorbikes
Frame of love ❤️ !#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/P6stLojudr— SS Music (@SSMusicTweet) April 23, 2020
Happy Wedding Anniversary to the most loved couples #Ajithkumar sir and #ShaliniAjith mam 🎂 long live together 💐 #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/R23CVtssP8— TN Ajith E-Fans (@tn_ajith) April 23, 2020
Happy Wedding Anniversary to My Most Favourite Couple 💑— ஷர்மிளா ᴺᴷᴾ IAS💫 (@SharmilaJS) April 23, 2020
#Thala 💙 #ShaliniAjith ❤#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI#Valimai pic.twitter.com/GyL3Av0fM9
20 Years of Togetherness for the Ever Lovable couple - #Thala #Ajith & Shalini mam. Love Birds ❤️— Ajith Fans Madurai (@AjithFC_Mdu) April 23, 2020
Long Live Anna Anni God Bless ❣💥💥#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI #Valimai pic.twitter.com/IxseLsQcmC
Wishing u a happy Wedding anniversary Thala Ajith & Shalini From @actorvijay Fans ❤#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/dGb8cEhyJ4— ☮ViJaY-Freak (@VfAbishek) April 23, 2020
20th Wedding Anniversary Wishes To #ThalaAjith Sir & #ShaliniAjith Maam✨️❤️...!!! Most Loveable Couple in Kollywood And Made For Each Other...!!!💝💕💞#Thala #Valimai #ValimaiDiwali #Ajith #AjithKumar #ThalaAjith #ShaliniAjith #ValimaiPongal #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/cQJt3zKwmp— கிரேஸி ஏஞ்சல்ᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ (@Thala_Angel007) April 23, 2020
To The Rolemodel couple from Kollywood wishing a happy Wedding anniversary ♥ ♥ #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI | #Valimai pic.twitter.com/eyHY3qumHb— THALA AJITH (@ThalaAjith_Page) April 23, 2020
Also Read | Theepetti Ganesan's Plea To Ajith Kumar For Financial Help Through Social Media
Happy 20th Wedding Anniversary to my most favourite couple #Thala & #Shalini 🥀💐 You two are truly an inspiration 💖— ✨Saмyυĸdнa✨ (@its__samyu2) April 23, 2020
May the freshness of your love remain in your hearts forever ❤️#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/UwjF2b6bh5
Happy Wedding Anniversary to #ThalaAjith & #Shalini ma'am 💕#HappyWeddingDayAjithShalini#Valimai pic.twitter.com/C4KA1D3Msh— AJITH GIRLS FANS CLUB (@AjithGirlsFC) April 23, 2020
Happy Wedding Anniversary to the blessed couples ♥️ long live 😍 #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/K1JTeOJtNN— Nelson Ji (@Nelson_Ji) April 23, 2020
Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Best Scenes From 'Vivegam' Starring Ajith Kumar
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.