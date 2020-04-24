Ajith Kumar And Shalini Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary, Fans Create A Twitter Hashtag

Regional Indian Cinema

Ajith Kumar and Shalini celebrate their 20th marriage anniversary and their fans flood Twitter with nostalgic pictures from the past and wish the couple.

Mumbai
Ajith

One of the most prominent couples from the south film industry celebrate their anniversary today. Ajith and Shalini complete 20 years of marriage and fans of the couple are extremely delighted. Their fans recently took to Twitter to express their joy and also sent out good wishes to Ajith and Shalini. Fans added several pictures of Ajith and Shalini, thus celebrating their 20-year anniversary. The wishes and the hashtag got so popular that Twitter has been flooded with their wishes ever since. Ajith married Shalini in 2000 on April 24, since then the couple has been a fan favourite among their fans in the south industry. Here are some of the best reactions and wishes from fans.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini celebrate their marriage anniversary, fans flood Twitter with wishes

