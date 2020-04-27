Thala Ajith Makes 'personal Request' To Fans To Not Celebrate His Birthday During Lockdown

Thala Ajith, who was last seen in H. Vinoth's Nerkonda Paarvai, is all set to ring in his 49th birthday on May 1. The actor sent out a word requesting all his fans to cancel all the celebrations planned on his special day due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country. He also urged them to stay at home and take good care of health during the pandemic. Actor and director Aadhav Kannadhasan conveyed Thala Ajith's message on his Twitter. He said, "Dear #Thala Fans Got a call from #Ajith sir’s office" (sic).

Check out Thala Ajith's message:

Dear #Thala Fans

Got a call from #Ajith sir’s office requesting not to hav any common DP for his bday and celebrate it during #Corona It was his personal request! As a fan and as a fellow actor & human would like to respect his words! @Thalafansml @ThalaFansClub @SureshChandraa — Aadhav Kannadhasan (@aadhavkk) April 26, 2020

Continued

Asked if i can tweet this and explain .. they said yes pls.. u can do that and tell them . Let us all wish everyone a healthy life during this #Pandemic !! #ThalaAjith was kind enuf to request us so let us respect his words ! Thank you all @Thalafansml @SureshChandraa — Aadhav Kannadhasan (@aadhavkk) April 26, 2020

Just a few days ago, Thala Ajith made it to the headlines after he donated Rs 1.25 crores to various Coronavirus relief funds. The actor has reportedly donated Rs. 50 lakhs to PM CARES, Rs. 50 lakhs to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund, and Rs. 25 lakhs to the FEFSI workers. While PM CARES and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund aim at utilising the donations for containing and combating the novel Coronavirus pandemic, FEFSI aims at providing essentials to all film workers who lost their livelihood due to the pandemic.

On the work front, Thala Ajith was shooting for H. Vinoth's Valimai before the lockdown was announced. The movie, starring Thala Ajith, Huma Qureshi and Yami Gautam in the lead, is expected to be a high-octane action-thriller. The Thala Ajith starrer is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP.

