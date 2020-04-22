'Billa 2' Fame Karthick Aka Theepetti Ganesh Seeks Financial Help From Co-star Thala Ajith

Coronavirus lockdown has caused havoc in the life of small-time actor Karthick. The actor, who has been a part of movies like Billa 2, Ustad Hotel, Kolamavu Kokila, among others, is reportedly in a financial crunch due to the nationwide lockdown. A video of Karthick is doing the rounds of the internet, where the actor is asking for his co-star Thala Ajith's help.

Reportedly, Karthick's family is left with no resources due to the lockdown. Recently, the South Indian Artists Association helped the actor with a month's grocery. Karthick also thanked the association for their support and also asked Thala Ajith to help him get over this phase. Reportedly, he and Thala bonded on the sets of Billa 2. Interestingly, Thala was the only person on the set, who used to address Karthick by his real name, as reportedly the latter is called by the industry people as Theepetti Ganesh.

Meanwhile, Raghava Lawerence took to his Twitter to reveal that he has conveyed Karthick's call for help to Thala Ajith's manager. He also assured Karthick saying that Thala Ajith will help him soon after he receives the message. Meanwhile, Raghava Lawernce asked for Karthick's contact details and assured him to help with funds. He said, "I will also do my part to help your children for education."

Hai brother just now my friend shared this video, I will share this video with Ajith sir manager. If it reaches to Ajith sir he will definitely help. He is very kind hearted person. I will also do my part to help your children for education. Please share your contact details. https://t.co/vmQ9qadHQr — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 21, 2020

On the work front, Thala Ajith was shooting for H. Vinoth's Valimai before the lockdown was announced. The movie, starring Thala Ajith, Huma Qureshi and Yami Gautam in the lead, is expected to be a high-octane action-thriller. The Thala Ajith starrer is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP.

