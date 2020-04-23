Theepetti Ganesan's Plea To Ajith Kumar For Financial Help Through Social Media

A video of Tamil actor Theepetti Ganesan has lately been doing the rounds on various social media platforms. In the video, he is making an attempt to reach out to actor Ajith Kumar, who he believes can help him at this time when he is facing a financial crisis. He received some support from Raghava Lawrence as he promised to take the message to Ajith Kumar’s manager.

Theepetti Ganesan’s request

Theepetti Ganesan recently spoke up in a video about his wish to reach out to actor Ajith Kumar as he feels Ajith might be able to help him. He says in the video that if Ajith Kumar comes to know about his situation, he would definitely identify and help him. He also stressed upon the request being made to protect the future of his kids. Theepethi Ganesan also pointed out that Ajith Kumar was the only one to call him by his real name, Karthik, while everybody else referred to him as Theepetti Ganesan. In the video posted, Theepetti Ganesan could be seen teary-eyed and hands folded as he requested his followers to pass on the message so that it reached Ajith Kumar. Have a look at the video of him talking here.

Read Thala Ajith Starrer 'Valimai' Release Date Pushed To Pongal Next Year?

Also read Ajith Uses Dialogue Delivered By RDJ’ Tony Stark In 'Vedalam' & Other Facts About Film

Raghava Lawrence’s help

Raghava Lawrence decided to reach out to Ajith Kumar so that Theepethi Ganesan could be helped. He tweeted that if the information reached Ajith Kumar, he will surely help him get out of the situation. He also wrote that he will do his part to help Theepethi Ganesan in helping his kids’ education. Have a look at the choreographer’s tweet to Theepetti Ganesan here.

Hai brother just now my friend shared this video, I will share this video with Ajith sir manager. If it reaches to Ajith sir he will definitely help. He is very kind hearted person. I will also do my part to help your children for education. Please share your contact details. https://t.co/vmQ9qadHQr — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 21, 2020

Read Ajith Kumar Rides From Hyderabad To Chennai Proving His Love For Motorbikes

Also read Madhavan Opens Up On His Friendship With Thala Ajith, Says 'We Share Similar Likings'

Image Courtesy: Kokki Kumaru 2.0 Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.