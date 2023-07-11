Ajith Kumar Accused Of Cheating, Producer Manickam Narayanan Says 'he Is Not A Gentleman'

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar has been accused of cheating by Tamil producer Manickam Narayanan, who alleged that the Nerkonda Paarvai star borrowed money from him and never returned it back. In his public accusations, he called Ajith a "cheater".

3 things you need to know

Manickam Narayanan alleged that Ajith loaned money from him and promised to do a film in return.

The Tamil producer has backed several notable films like Vettaiyadu Vilayadu starring Kamal Haasan.

Manickam claimed that Ajith Kumar is "not the gentleman" like everyone thinks he is.

Ajith Kumar slammed with cheating allegations

Manickam Narayanan, in a recent media interaction, stated that Ajith Kumar had borrowed money from him several years ago as he wanted to send his parents on a trip to Malaysia. He alleged that the Tamil actor promised to sign a film with him in return, but never did. Narayanan said, "He told me then that he would do a film for me and we could adjust this amount with his salary. However, to date, he has not returned the money nor done a film for me. He has not spoken about this at all in all these years. He calls himself a gentleman, but he's not."

(Ajith Kumar accused of cheating by producer Manickam Narayanan. | Image: IMDb)

Narayanan went on to say that Ajith belongs to a good family and earns Rs 50 crore or even more from every film. He said, "What is the need for him to cheat people?" The producer has brought up this issue a couple of times but Ajith Kumar has not yet responded yet.

Kichcha Sudeep accused of cheating

The allegations against Ajith Kumar came after Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep was accused by producer Rehman of cheating at a recent press conference. He said that he has no intention of complaining.

However, he recalled an incident and said, "Post the success of the Huccha movie, I invested about 30 lakh in buying the remake rights of Hindi films to do it in Kannada by having Sudeep in the lead role, based on his suggestions, but it did not become reality because of several reasons and Rs 5 lakh was paid as advance for a movie, out of which I got only 1.80 lakh."