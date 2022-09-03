Ajith Kumar & Manju Warrier Embark On Bike Tour To Ladakh Amid 'AK61' Shoot; See Pics

Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, who are working together in director H Vinoth's AK61, recently embarked on an adventurous bike tour to Ladakh. Sharing glimpses from their trip, Manju heaped praise on 'superstar rider' Ajith while also thanking the other people who joined them. Ajith and Manju's AK61 is being produced by Boney Kapoor, who also bankrolled the former's previous project Valimai.

Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier embark on a bike tour to Ladakh amid AK61 shoot

Taking to her Instagram handle, Manju shared a couple of pictures with Ajith and their group, all dressed in biking gear as they pose amid the hills. In the caption, she wrote, "Huge thanks to our Super Star Rider #AjithKumar #AK Sir! Being an avid traveller, I've had the opportunity of travelling throusands of miles on four wheelers. This is the first time I'm doing a tour on a two-wheeler. Huge thanks to Adventure Riders India for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers."

She continued, "And it was an honour to be introduced to @suprej and @sardar_sarfaraz_khan of Adventure Riders India by Ajith Sir! Thank you Sir! Lots of love! Thank you @bineeshchandra for joining me!"

AK61 marks Ajith Kumar's third collaboration with filmmaker H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The movie also stars Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Kavin in pivotal roles. Ajith also has AK62 with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in the pipeline.

The star recently completed 30 years in the entertainment industry and was wished by his fellow industry colleagues including Vignesh Shivan. The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of unseen pictures of Ajith Kumar while penning a note for the star.

Vignesh mentioned, "30 years of sheer excellence ! Thirty years of #ThanNambikkai self confidence, passion , compassion,humility,humbleness, perseverance,hard work & dedication has made this Man rule the hearts of people for 30 years now! To more years of sheer joy of jus watchin U We pray & wish! ThankU Dear #AjithSir."

