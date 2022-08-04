Ajith Kumar is one of the most sought-after actors down south. The Kollywood icon, fondly addressed by his fans as 'Thala', has managed to earn a rent-free space in the hearts of millions of his fans. Over the years, he has widened his fanbase and has come a long way in the industry.

Ajith Kumar initially began his career in 1990 when he portrayed the role of a school student in En Veedu En Kanavar. Almost 3 years post the release of En Veedu En Kanavar, Ajith was finally recognised in the 1993 drama, Prema Pusthakam and since then there was no turning back as the actor went on to star in several blockbuster films. As Ajith Kumar recently completed 30 years in the cinemas, his beloved colleague Vignesh Shivan headed to his social media handle and poured his heart out on Ajith's '30 years of sheer excellence.'

Vignesh Shivan pens a heartfelt note for Ajith Kumar

On Wednesday, Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of unseen pictures of Ajith Kumar. Along with sharing the throwback pics, Shivan penned his thoughts on the glorious 3 decades of Kumar's acting career. The renowned director also hailed Kumar's 'self-confidence, passion, compassion, humility and humbleness.'

Shivan wrote in the caption, "30 years of sheer excellence ! Thirty years of #ThanNambikkai self confidence, passion , compassion,humility,humbleness, perseverance,hard work & dedication has made this Man rule the hearts of people for 30 years now! To more years of sheer joy of jus watchin U😍 We pray & wish! ThankU Dear #AjithSir."

Take a look:

Ajith Kumar on the work front

On the professional front, Ajith will be next seen in AK61 which is directed by H Vinoth. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor the film also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Kavin in pivotal roles. To note, Ajith, Boney and H Vinoth have earlier collaborated on Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. Meanwhile, the actor also has AK62 with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in the pipeline.

Image:instagram/@wikkiofficial/pti