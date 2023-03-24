Ajith Kumar, Family Fight Back Tears As They Prepare For PS Mani's Funeral

Ajith Kumar's father PS Mani passed away. On the morning of March 24, the family shared the news of his demise. PS Mani, 85, was suffering from a prolonged illness. In the official statement, the family also shared that the funeral will be a private affair with only family members in attendance.

The statement given by the family read, “Our father, PS Mani, passed away in the early hours of this morning, in his sleep, after a long illness. He was 85. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke four years ago. We are comforted, at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love of our mother, his partner of nearly six decades. We appreciate the kind, comforting messages and condolences that have been coming in and ask for your understanding if we may not be able to take calls or respond to messages in a timely manner. His last rites will be a family affair. We trust that all who have known loss will respect our wish to grieve privately and deal with his passing with as much equanimity and dignity as possible. Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar, Anil Kumar.”

Ajith Kumar and family prepare for PS Mani's funeral

Ajith Kumar's fans shared videos of the Valimai star preparing for his father's funeral. Several noted personalities from the film industry and political personalities arrived to offer their condolences to the family. Ajith turned emotional as prepared for his late father's funeral.

In another video, Ajith consoled his crying mother.



Condolence messages flow for Ajith Kumar

Fans of Ajith took to social media to offer their condolences. Fans of the actors wrote on Twitter “May the almighty give #AjithKumar sir and his family all the strength! #RIPSubramani sir…STAY STRONG #AJITH SIR !...prayers !”

Many other fans and well-wishers of Ajith Kumar have shared their condolences with the family.