Ajith Kumar-mentored 'Team Daksha' Uses Drones To Sanitise Public Places Amid Pandemic

Coronavirus is an epidemic that has infected more than 7,00,000 people worldwide and has now reached India, as the number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased sharply to a reported 1,170 this week. While the officials in the capital, New Delhi, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus, it seems like the citizens of the country took are doing every bit in their capacity to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. Under the guidance of actor Ajith Kumar, team Daksha is now preparing drones to disinfect Tamil Nadu.

Team Daksha, which is a team of researchers from the Madras Institute of Technology, has found a new way to stop the local transmission of the Coronavirus, as the team is using drones to help disinfect public places in Tamil Nadu. Team Daksha has won several medals and accolades at the Drone Olympics in 2019 and is now using their talent and drones for a bigger cause. Mentored by actor Ajith Kumar, the team is helping the Tamil Nadu government by spraying disinfectants over large segments of the state to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the state.

Headed by Dr. K Senthil Kumar, the team reportedly consists of 70 members and is collaborating with the state government to spray disinfectants, especially where human access is difficult. As mentioned by Arul Sengan in an interview, who is a project associate of Daksha, revealed that the team has modified the drones with special nozzles to spray disinfectants. Adding to the same, Arul revealed that the drones use petrol to fly and have covered around 3 lakh/sqm on Saturday. Arul confirmed that the team successfully sprayed almost 900 liters of disinfectant.

Speaking about the Kollywood actor, Ajith Kumar’s participation in the project, Arul Sengan mentioned that the actor visits the unit as a technical advisor. The actor also gathers as much information as he can on developments in the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) field and often shares the updates with the team.

