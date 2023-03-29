Ajith Kumar Starrer AK 62 Postponed, Actor To Spend Time With Family After Father's Death

Actor Ajith Kumar is going through personal turmoil after the death of his father, P.S. Mani. After the devastating loss, Ajith has reportedly decided to push work commitments to spend more time with family. Consequently, the shoot for the actor’s upcoming project, AK 62 has been postponed. However, fans await a big announcement from the team in the first week of April.

Reportedly, AK 62 was supposed to begin filming in the month of April. However, all of Ajith Kumar’s work commitments have been paused temporarily. He is expected to start work soon after he is ready. According to reports, AK 62 will begin shooting in May. Earlier, the producer of the movie hinted that a big announcement about the movie’s title and shoot date is underway. Several fan pages have confirmed the news and wait in anticipation for the movie to begin filming, however, there is no confirmation about the same from anyone in the AK 62 team.

About Ajith Kumar's AK 62

AK 62 marks the 62nd film of actor Ajith Kumar. The movie is directed by Magizh Thurumeni and was announced in February 2023. Earlier, the movie was directed by Vignesh Shivan, but later Magizh Thurumeni stepped in. The movie remains untitled and the details of the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Ajith Kumar’s father passes away

Actor Ajith Kumar is suffering a personal loss with the passing of his father, P.S. Mani. On March 24, the family released a statement revealing the news. P.S. Mani passed away at the age of 85 due to prolonged illness. Several members of the industry and fans of Thala attended the funeral.