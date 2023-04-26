Ajith Kumar Travels To Nepal, Turns Chef At A Local Restaurant | WATCH

Actor Ajith Kumar, who is currently on a bike trip, was recently spotted at a restaurant in Nepal. A video of the actor from a restauran is going viral on social media. In the viral clip, the Thunivu actor can be seen wearing a chef's long hat and apron.

Ajith Kumar was seen cooking in the kitchen of a restaurant. As he prepared a meal, the staff members encircled him and watched him cook in his chef attire. He was also seen helping a chef in the kitchen. The actor opted for a white T-shirt teamed with trousers. The Vedalam actor also posed with the restaurant staff. Check the video below:

In another clip, Ajith Kumar was spotted enjoying his meal at a local eatery. He was seen sporting a blue and grey biker jacket for his Nepal trip. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "Recent Ajith Kumar sir video at Nepal ride" followed by several emojis. Check the video below:

Thala enna alaga sapuraru 😍❤️ Anga parunga da en thalaivana 🔥



Recent Ajith Kumar sir video at Nepal ride 🤩🔥#RIDEformutualrespect #AjithKumar #Ak62 #Thala



More on Ajith Kumar's bike trip

Ajith Kumar has been travelling to places on his bike and recently he took a trip to Nepal. He has travelled through Leh, Ladakh, Kargil, Jammu, Manali, Srinagar, Haridwar and Rishikesh, among other places. The Valimai actor even travelled to Bangkok to complete the shoot of his film Thunivu. It was his third consecutive collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth.

Ajith Kumar celebrating his anniversary with wife Shalini

Ajith Kumar tied the knot with Shalini back in 2000 and this year they completed 23 years of their marriage. They have two children named Aadvik and Anoushka. The couple first met during the filming of Amarkalam and instantly fell in love. On the occasion of their anniversary, Shalini even shared a candid monochrome picture on her social media handles.