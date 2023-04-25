Ajith Kumar, Shalini's Adorable Photo From Anniversary Celebrations Goes Viral

Ajith Kumar and Shalini have been married for 23 years. The couple celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on April 24. On the special occasion, the Tamil star's wife Shalini shared a black and white photo of herself with Ajith Kumar on her Instagram handle. In the photo, Shalini in a white dress can be seen hugging Ajith Kumar with closed eyes. Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar can be seen holding a piece of cake in his hand, also keeping his eyes close and hugging back his wife.

Ajith Kumar complimented his wife's look by wearing a black shirt and sporting a salt-and-pepper look. Sharing the beautiful photo, Shalini wrote, "23 years" followed by many heart emojis. Soon after Shalini shared the photo, many of the actor's fans took to the comment section to pour their love for the couple.

One of the fans wrote, "our dedication and passion inspires us all, but it's your commitment to your marriage that truly sets you apart. Your relationship is a shinning example of the beauty and magic that love can bring into our lives" Another user wrote, "My heart. so lucky to be sharing my wedding anniversary with you!" Many others wished the couple a Happy Anniversary. The photo is now viral on social media. Check out the photo below:

Ajith Kumar and Shalini's relationship

Shalini married Ajith Kumar on April 24, 2000. Before that, she was a popular child actor in Malayalam and Tamil film industries. Shalini made a comeback in 1997, after taking a break from child acting. After marrying Ajith Kumar, the actor retired from acting. Ajith, on the other hand, started his career with a small role in the 1990 film, En Veedu En Kanavar. He eventually earned popularity and has starred in over 60 films. Shalini and Ajith are parents to two children.

Ajith Kumar work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the film Thunivu. It was the third collaboration between the actor, filmmaker H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. They previously worked together in the films Valimai and Nerkonda Parvai.

