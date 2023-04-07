Vignesh Shivan Reacts To Being Removed From AK 62, Clarifies Ajith Kumar Is Not To Blame

AK 62, Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's 62nd outing to the cinemas was all set to be directed by Vignesh Shivan. Earlier in January, news broke of the director being replaced. It has now come to light, that the production house in charge was behind this decision. Vignesh Shivan has also commented on the situation at hand, expressing his disappointment.

Vignesh Shivan expresses disappointment



The decision to remove Vignesh Shivan from the position of director for AK 62, has been revealed to be the work of Lyca Productions. Commenting on the recent turn of events, Vignesh Shivan has expressed his disappointment, also revealing the reason Lyca Productions decided to take such a massive step. His and Lyca Productions' inability to agree on the second half of the script led to his ouster. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director additionally, absolved Ajith Kumar from having any role to play in this situation. He even congratulated Kalaga Thalaivan director Magizh Thirumeni on bagging the project and wished him luck in his journey. He said, "AK62 is a disappointment for me. There's no mistake from Ajith Kumar's side. Production is not happy with the second half. I am happy that the opportunity went to someone like Magizh Thirumeni".

All about AK 62



Lyca Productions' official announcement for AK 62, made on 18 March 2022, announced Vignesh Shivan as the director with Anirudh Ravichander stepping in as music director. Produced by Subaskaran, the film was to go on floors by the end of last year, whilst eyeing a mid-2023 release. No major update on the film, apart from Vignesh Shivan's exit, has been made off late.

On the personal front, Vignesh Shivan had a whirlwind 2022 which saw him marry Nayanthara. The director also welcomed their twin boys the same year. Professionally, Vignesh Shivan's last directorial was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, in 2022.