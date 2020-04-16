Ajith Uses Dialogue Delivered By RDJ’ Tony Stark In 'Vedalam' & Other Facts About Film

Starring Ajith Kumar, Vedalam was released in 2015. This action film is both written and helmed by Siva and also stars Shruti Haasan and Lakshmi Menon in the lead roles. The story revolves around Ganesh, a taxi driver who helps the police to seize some criminals, but this instead ends up revealing his secrets. Weirdly, this is one of the only movies in the South Indian film industry which has no trailer. Just a teaser was released which helped in building up anticipation for the movie.

The movie is popular for its action sequences and dialogues. The movie also stars Rahul Dev and Kabir Duhan Singh in supporting roles. This movie was widely praised for telling a compassionate story about a mercenary.

Badshah, Shruti Haasan, and several other artists produced the music for this film. Did you know that this was the first Indian movie to be released in Poland? Let’s take a look at the movie’s trivia and interesting information below.

This is the only film in the history of Tamil cinema to not have released a trailer. This helped build anticipation for this action flick as well. Just a 45-second teaser was released.

Ajith starrer Vedalam was the first Indian movie to be released in Poland. The movie was titled Vedalam because the actor is fond of comics and a fan of Marvel Comics’ The Avenger. The actor also uses a dialogue delivered by RDJ’s Tony Stark.

This high-octane action film has some of the best action sequences to ever be in a South Indian movie.

In the lead actor Ajith Kumar’s introduction scene, the word ‘AK56’ engraved on the knife which refers to the working title of this movie.

In this film, actors Ajith Kumar and Lakshmi Menon play siblings for the first time

