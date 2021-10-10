'Akhanda' Actor Pragya Jaiswal Tests Positive For COVID Again; Shares Health Update

Popular Telugu actor Pragya Jaiswal took to her social media to inform her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. This would be the second time that the actor has been tested positive. She also shared a health update assuring fans that she is taking all the protocols to ensure a speedy recovery under medical guidance.

Taking to her Instagram on October 10, the 30-year-old penned a note for her fans to share a health update after announcing that she has been tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. She wrote, ''Not the most exciting news to wake up to on a Sunday morning, but I've tested positive for Covid after being fully vaccinated and having had Covid once before.''

Upon the diagnosis, the actor revealed that she was quick to take precautions by adding, ''I have isolated myself and am following all safety protocols under the advise of my doctor's.'' She asked the people around her to take care of their health as well by writing, ''Humbly requesting all those who have been in contact with me in the last ten days to please take care and take the necessary precautions. See you on the other side.'' She shared the post with the caption, ''I have mild symptoms & nothing to really worry about hopefully..See you all very soon 🤗''

Concerned fans were quick to wish the young actor a speedy recovery as one fan wrote, ''Omg… pls take care n wish u a speedy recovery'' while another commented, ''Take care and get well soon!!''. Singer Neeti Mohan also wished for her recovery by commenting, ''Speedy recovery my strong girl❤️‍🩹''.

On the work front, the actor made her debut in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries in the year 2014 in the movies Virattu, Dega and Titoo MBA, respectively. She went on to appear in films like Om Namo Venkatesaya, Kanche, Mirchi Lanti Kurradu, Achari America Yatra and more. She recently created buzz for wrapping up the filming of her upcoming film titled Akhanda with actor Balakrishna.

