Akhil Akkineni Announces Agent Trailer Release Date With Insane Stunt | Watch

Akhil Akkineni has been busy putting the word out for his upcoming action film Agent. The actioner has been long delayed and is finally set to hit the big screens on April 28. The movie trailer will be out on April 18 and Akhil pulled off a daredevil stunt in order to announce the trailer release date of the upcoming film.

A video was shared online in which Naga Chaitanya's younger brother Akhil was seen suspended on a harness and descended down from the top of a multiplex roof. Against the backdrop, the new poster of Agent was unveiled. The stunt was coordinated by professionals and gave a glimpse of what the film would be about- action packed and daredevil-like. Akhil launched the new poster for his film in Vijayawada as fans rooted for him.

Akhil shared the stunt video on his social media handle with the caption, "aale nahi… WILD SAALE bhol! The #AGENT TRAILER drops on April 18th.. Brace yourself for a WILD adrenaline rush (sic)." Soon, the comments section was flooded with praise and loving messages for the Telugu actor. Check out the post of Akhil performing the daredevil stunt for Agent poster launch here.

About Agent

Agent is a pan-India film. It is Akhil's first film since Most Eligible Bachelor, which was released in 2021. The action genre is totally new for the young Telugu actor. Agent is a spy entertainer, which will be high on action. Malayalam superstar Mammotty will be seen in a vital role in the film. He also featured in the poster of the weilding a sniper.

The story of Agent is written Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor, while Avinash Kolla is the art director. The film is directed by Surender Reddy. Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film which will have a Pan India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.