Inside Ram Charan's Birthday Bash With Prashant Neel, Rahul Sipligunj, Akhil Akkineni

Naatu Naatu singer, Rahul Sipligunj, shared a couple of unseen photos from actor Ram Charan's birthday party. The RRR star hosted a grand party on the occasion of his 38th birthday, on March 27, in Hyderabad. Several celebrities including SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni and Allu Aravind attended the party.

Rahul, on March 28, took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of photos, where he could be seen posing with birthday boy Ram Charan, KGF director Prashant Neel and Naga Chaitanya's cousin Akhil Akkineni. Sharing the photos, the Naatu Naatu singer wrote, "I feel so great for felicitating me on your birthday by #chiranjeevi sir & Thanks for inviting to your birthday celebrations @alwaysramcharan anna. so humble you are." Every personality in Rahul's photos, except Prashant Neel, can be seen wearing black outfits. Check out the pictures below:

Chiranjeevi honours Oscar-winning team RRR

At Ram Charan's birthday, his father Chiranjeevi honoured Oscar winning music composer MM Keeravaani and the crew of RRR including filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj among others. The megastar shared a couple of photos on his Instagram handle. He captioned it, "Honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on @alwaysramcharan ‘s birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history!"

Ram Charan's birthday party was also attended by stars like Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati. Parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana also posed for the shutterbugs present at the event. While Ram Charan was seen sporting an all-black look, Upasana flaunted her baby bump in a blue dress.