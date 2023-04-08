Samantha's Warm Gesture For Naga Chaitanya's Brother Akhil Akkineni Ahead Of Agent Release

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's warm gesture towards ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni on the latter's birthday speaks of the warm relationship the two share. Samantha reached out to Akhil on his birthday via her Instagram stories and wished him. She also gave a shout out to his upcoming film, Agent ahead of its release on April 28.

Samantha wishes Akhil Akkineni on birthday

Samantha took to her Instagram stories to wish Akhil Akkineni, younger brother of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, on the former's birthday. Sharing the poster of his upcoming film Agent, released today, Samantha penned a sweet note cheering for the upcoming film. Samantha used the film poster to wish Akhil on his birthday, whose film Agent will in turn, be releasing on Samantha's birthday later this month. Agent is scheduled for a release on April 28 this year, when Samantha will be turning 36.



Samantha's Instagram story for Akhil Akkineni was accompanied by the following note, "Happy birthday @akkineniakhil Yayy #Agent on the 28th.. this is going to be (fire)..lots of love". Reacting to this, Akhil wrote, "Thank you Sam. I hope I meet your expectations."

Samantha cheers for Akhil

This is not the first time Samantha has expressed excitement for Akhil's upcoming release Agent. Earlier last month, when Akhil had shared a short teaser for the film to his Instagram handle, Samanatha was one of the first to share words of encouragement. Samantha's comment on Akhil's post read, "Beast mode on," followed by a fire emoji. Agent, a Telugu film, will release on April 28 in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam as well.

Meanwhile, Samantha is gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam, which will hit the big screens on April 14. The film stars her in the titular role along side Dev Mohan, who will portray King Dushyanta. She is also filming for her next release, Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

