Ajith & Allu Arjun Were Ruling Twitter Trends For A Specific Reason; Here's Why

If you are someone who keeps an eye on Twitter trends, you might have wondered why actors Ajith Kumar and Allu Arjun were trending. While Ajith Kumar was being lauded for his noble gesture of donating for the PM's fund, and on the other hand fans were celebrating Allu Arjun’s birthday in advance by trending the hashtag.

Ajith and Allu Arjun trending on Twitter; here's why

According to reports, Ajith pledged to donate Rs 1.25 crore to the Coronavirus relief fund. He will reportedly donate Rs 50 lakh each to the PM CARES Fund and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s relief fund. Ajith will also donate Rs 25 lakh for the welfare fund of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI).

As soon as Ajith announced this news, fans started praising him and he thanked him for his kind gesture. The hashtag #ThalaAjith was trending on Twitter. Check some trending tweets below:

Hats off #ThalaAjith Sir 🙏 Lots Of Respect for you this time ❤ #PerfectCitizenThalaAJITH #Valimai — Piriyanka 🇮🇳 (@piriyamalar8) April 7, 2020

Hats off #ThalaAjith Sir 🙏 Lots Of Respect for you this time ❤ #PerfectCitizenThalaAJITH pic.twitter.com/7nIYekYgAF — Sanam Shetty (@SanamShetty_) April 7, 2020

On the other hand, Telugu star Allu Arjun’s fans were busy sending him pre-birthday wishes. Allu Arjun’s birthday was on April 8 but his fans decided to make his birthday eve special. The hashtag #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun was trending on Twitter. Take a look at how fans wished the star on his birthday.

Show ur ❤ for our dear @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/okHVlweG5v — Manoj S⭐AADHF (@ManojAADHF) April 8, 2020

#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun



Here Are The Cutest Wishes Ever 😍😍💞

Arha and Ayaan



|#Pushpa ||@alluarjun pic.twitter.com/90zhg3LRIh — Bunny - Youth Icon Of South India (@BunnyYouthIcon) April 8, 2020

One Life

One Hero @alluarjun ❤️🙏#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/qruWrJPCzc — S T Y L I S H S T A R (@Ganesh0070) April 8, 2020

While some of Allu Arjun's fans wished him long and a happy life, some praised him for his helping and kind nature. Some fans even said that he was the youth icon of south India.

