Allu Arjun Blocks Varudu Co-star Bhanushree Mehra On Twitter, Here's What Happened Next

Allu Arjun is currently working on the sequel to Pushpa, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, the Telugu star's Varudu actress Bhanushree Mehra claimed that he has blocked her on social media. Bhanushree shared a screenshot on her Twitter handle to back her claim. It showed that Allu Arjun, with whom she shared the screen in 2010, had blocked her on the micro-blogging site.

Bhanushree wrote, "If you ever feel like you're stuck in a rut, just remember that I acted in Varudu with Allu Arjun and STILL couldn't get any work. But I've learned to find humor in my struggles – especially now that Allu Arjun has blocked me on Twitter. Go subscribe?"

If you ever feel like you're stuck in a rut, just remember that I acted in Varudu with Allu Arjun and STILL couldn't get any work. But I've learned to find humor in my struggles – especially now that Allu Arjun has blocked me on Twitter🤷‍♀️ Go subscribe ?https://t.co/mqX2lVNjwx pic.twitter.com/ycSR5yGpfl — Bhanushree Mehra (@IAmBhanuShree) March 18, 2023

After the actress-turned-YouTuber shared this tweet, Allu Arjun fans spammed her comments section. Bhanushree then shared another screenshot which showed that the actor has unblocked her. She wrote, "Great news, Allu Arjun has unblocked me! To clarify, I NEVER blamed him for my career setbacks. Instead, I've learned to find humor in my struggles and keep moving forward. Stay tuned for more laughs and good vibes! Thanks, Allu Arjun, for being a good sport."

Great news, Allu Arjun has unblocked me! To clarify, I NEVER blamed him for my career setbacks. Instead, I've learned to find humor in my struggles and keep moving forward. Stay tuned for more laughs and good vibes! Thanks, Allu Arjun, for being a good sport. @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/oLovQdnWAE — Bhanushree Mehra (@IAmBhanuShree) March 18, 2023

Then to clear the air and mend things with Allu Arjun's fans, she tweeted, "Well, that was a rollercoaster of a day !

Goodnight, folks! Just to clear the air - my tweet wasn't intended to hurt any Allu Arjun fans. I'm a fan too! I was just poking fun at my own career struggles. Let's spread love & laughter, not hate. Sweet dreams!" with a video of herself.

Well, that was a rollercoaster of a day !

Goodnight, folks! Just to clear the air - my tweet wasn't intended to hurt any Allu Arjun fans. I'm a fan too! I was just poking fun at my own career struggles. Let's spread love & laughter, not hate. Sweet dreams! 💕#PeaceAndLove pic.twitter.com/q7l6Gg7mgr — Bhanushree Mehra (@IAmBhanuShree) March 18, 2023

About Bhanushree Mehra

The South Indian actress Bhanushree Mehra was last seen in Maro Prasthanam that released in 2021. Following that, she started her YouTube channel and began posting her vlogs. Bhanushree has around 5.49K subscribers on YouTube and till date she has posted 57 videos.