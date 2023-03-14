Allu Arjun Shares Family Portrait With Wife & Kids From Rajasthan Vacation

South actor Allu Arjun shared a picture with his wife Sneha Reddy and kids Arha and Ayaan on his Instagram handle on Tuesday (March 14). The photo is from the actor's recent visit to Rajasthan for a family vacation.

In the shared image, Allu Arjun can be seen dressed in a black and white printed shirt with white pants, while Sneha donned an orange dress. Their younger daughter Arha sported matching pink shorts and a T-shirt and son Ayaan was seen in a white T-shirt and trousers.

Check out the post here:

More on Allu Arjun's work projects

Allu Arjun is currently working on Pushpa: The Rule, where he will reprise the role of the titular hero. With a look test already on the floors in November 2022, Pushpa 2’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek also shared set pictures. After finishing a recent schedule for the film in Visakhapatnam, Allu Arjun was spotted on a family safari trip in Rajasthan.

Pushpa: The Rule will pick up directly after the events of the first film. It features a showdown between Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil, as the latter was revealed to be the prime antagonistic force at the end of Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna will also reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule.

Arjun also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s untitled film in the pipeline. The movie will start production soon after the director wraps up his current project Spirit.