Allu Arjun Shares His Excitement For Fourth Film With Trivikram Srinivas

Allu Arjun is gearing up for a big year at the movies. The announcement of his next big banner project - tentatively titled AA22 - has also been made. Sharing the news to his social media handles, Allu Arjun shared what to expect from this much-anticipated film.

3 things you need to know

AA22 marks the fourth collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Trivikram Srinivas.

The actor-director duo last collaborated on superhit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). An official Bollywood remake of the film - Shehzada, was later made starring Kartik Aaryan.

Besides the newly announced AA22, Allu Arjun is currently filming for Pushpa 2: The Rule, the second installment of the pan-India Pushpa franchise.

Allu Arjun shares his excitement from AA22

Over the years, Allu Arjun has established himself as one of the most bankable stars, not just the Telugu box office, but also at a pan-India level. With the first look and teaser of Pushpa 2 being wholeheartedly accepted by the audiences, it is only natural for the actor to want to keep the success streak going strong. Sharing the announcement of AA22, the actor wrote, "Hoping to create a Magic once again."

The announcement refers to Trivikram as "the master craftsmen of entertainment". Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is introduced as "the epitome of charisma icon star". The announcement further promised to create a "visual spectacle" by taking audiences on an unforgettable cinematic jounrney.

Allu Arjun-Trivikram: The successful duo

AA22 will be the star actor-director duo's fourth collaboration. Their first project together was 2012 film Julayi which reportedly earned double of it's original budget. They got together a second time around for Son of Satyamurthy in 2015 which kept their success streak going.

Their last collaboration was Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which reportedly grossed around Rs 250 crore and became a big milestone in Allu Arjun's career. If the duo can re-create their consistent midas touch with their next is yet to be seen. More details on AA22 are yet to be announced.