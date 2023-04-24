Allu Arjun Makes Ram Charan Crack Up At Upasana Kamineni's Baby Shower | Watch

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni hosted a baby shower in Hyderabad recently. The couple has been enjoying their babymoon phase before welcoming their first child together. After celebrating in the US, Dubai and Maldives, they hosted a party for their friends and family and Allu Arjun was one of the guests. Photos and videos from the time have been doing the rounds on social media and one of the clips show the camaraderie between Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

At Upasana's baby shower, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun twinned in black. The two Telugu stars opted for black-on-black outfits and seemed to have hearty laugh over something, in a video shared online. Seemingly, Allu Arjun recalled an anecdote about their bond, which made Ram Charan crack-up. Seeing them together, fans are hoping that they soon do a film together. Earlier in the day, pictures of Upasana and Allu Arjun were also doing the rounds on social media and seeing the bromance of Ram Charan and the Pushpa star is certainly a treat for the netizens.

Allu Arjun gearing up for Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun has been shooting for his much-awaited film Pushpa: The Rule. A teaser clip, titled 'Where is Pushpa?' was released on Allu Arjun's birthday and went viral on social media. Separately, a poster of the upcoming Sukumar directorial had also trended online for Allu Arjun's whacky look. Pushpa 2 will release sometime later this year and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Ram Charan shooting for Game Changer

Apart from expecting his baby with wife Upasana Kamineni, Ram Charan has been busy with the shoot of Game Changer, directed by S Shankar. This is their first film together and also stars Kiara Advani opposite the RRR star. A teaser clip has seemingly confirmed the rumours that Game Changer is a political thriller. After the global success of RRR, all eyes are on Game Changer and what role Ram Charan is playing in it. The movie, as claimed by producer Dil Raju, is eyeing Pongal 2024 release.