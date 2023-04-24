Allu Arjun, Kanika Kapoor Pose With Ram Charan's Wife Upasana At Her Dreamy Baby Shower

Pushpa star Allu Arjun recently took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with Ram Charan's pregnant wife Upasana Kamineni. The Telugu star posed with the Game Changer actor's wife and wrote, "Soo happy for my sweetestt Upsi," followed by a heart emoji. While Upasana wore a pink sparkling dress, Allu Arjun opted for an all-black attire to attend the baby shower.

Not just Allu Arjun, but several other celebs including singer Kanika Kapoor, Ram Charan and others were in attendance at the baby shower. Some of the expecting couple's close friends were also present at the ceremony. Kanika Kapoor attended Upasana's baby shower in a green dress, while Ram Charan posed alongside his wife in a black shirt. Check the photos below:

Upasana's intimate baby shower in Hyderabad

A few days ago, Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared a few pictures from her yet another baby shower ceremony. She donned a blue outfit during the celebrations and her close friends and family were in attendance. Allu Neela Shah, Allu Arjun's elder brother's wife, was also present at the baby shower. Check the photos below:

Ram Charan and Upasana throwing a baby shower in Dubai

The couple who are expecting their first child soon also threw a grand baby shower in Dubai. The baby shower was hosted on a beach side. Ram Charan and Upasana looked adorable while twinning in white as they posed with all their friends and families. Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, Upasana wrote, "Soooooo grateful for all the love. Thank u my darling sisters @anushpala & @sindoori_reddy for the best baby shower." Soon after she posted the clip, Kiara Advani commented, "You guyssss," while Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Too cute !!! ❤️❤️ big congratulations once again."

Couple's baby moon in USA

The couple also had a baby moon in the USA as Ram Charan went to attend the Golden Globes. She shared a reel on her Instagram story and penned a cute note. She wrote, "Amidst all the hustle, Mr.C’s time out for “ us “ Sneak Peek #babymoon." Check the post below:

Ram Charan and Upasana shared the news of their pregnancy back in 2022. The RRR fame actor's father Chiranjeevi announced the news on his social media handles. The statement read, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana and Anil Kamineni."