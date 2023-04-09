Allu Arjun Pens Heartfelt Note For Fans After Birthday: I Am Truly Blessed

Allu Arjun celebrated his 41st birthday on April 8 with close family members in attendance. To make his day even more special, fans from all over the world sent him warm wishes. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Allu Arjun thanked his fans on his social media handles through a special post.

The Pushpa actor posted a photo in which he can be seen with folded hands and kids, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan, in all smiles. The actor captioned the post, "Thank You all. Thank you for all the love & wishes from all over. I am truly blessed. Humbled. Gratitude Forever …"

In the photo, Allu Arjun sported a casual look by wearing a black T-shirt with white pants. After the star made the post, a fan wrote, "You deserve the world my boy,' while another fan commented, "Thank you for entertaining us past 20 years love you bro."

Celebrities wishing Allu Arjun

Director Sukumar wished Allu Arjun in a special post and remembered his role as Arya in their first film together. He captioned the post, "Wish you a very happiest birthday Bunny... I am so glad that we have come a long way together...and today you are the mighty Pushpa Raj to the world but, you'll always remain as my sweetest dear Arya. Love you @alluarjunonline."

Cricketer David Warner posted a video with his daughter Isla while doing the iconic Pushpa hand gesture and said, "Happy birthday mate, We cannot wat for Pushpa 2. We hope you have a great birthday." He captioned the post, "Big happy birthday @alluarjunonline Isla’s favourite #pushpa."

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Happy Birthday Dear Bunny @alluarjun! Many Happy Returns!! Also The First Look of #Pushpa2TheRule Rocks! All The Very Best!!"

Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna tweeted, "Happiest of birthdays to my Pushparaj @alluarjun. The entire world is waiting to watch you back in action as Pushpa and I hope they love you more and more. #Thaggedhele. Sending you lots of love sir."

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise trailer has been released and fans are waiting for the much-anticipated movie to release soon. The film will feature Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and other in prominent roles.