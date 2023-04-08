Allu Arjun Rings In Birthday With Wife Sneha Reddy And Kids

Allu Arjun turned a year older on April 8. Ahead of the special day, a poster of Pushpa 2 and the first glimpse for the highly anticipated film were revealed on social media. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy shared glimpses into the actor’s birthday bash with their kids. It seemed like Allu Arjun had a quiet birthday celebration with his family members.

Sneha Reddy shared some candid moments from the celebration. In one of the photos, the Pushpa 2 star and Sneha posed for the cameras. While Sneha donned a pink floral cut out dress, Allu Arjun wore a checkered black and white shirt. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

In another picture, a cake with Allu Arjun written on it was visible. It was also decorated with chocolate macarons and had a tinge of hazelnut crumble.

Fans at Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad home

On Allu Arjun's birthday, a sea of fans gathered in front of the Pushpa star’s Hyderabad residence. hee made his way to the balcony and waved at them. The fans could be seen reaching out with their hands. Arjun greeted his admirers.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule will continue to story of Pushpa Raj after his release from Tirupati jail. Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role in the film as Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil will also feature in it as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.