Pushpa 2 Star Allu Arjun, Sukumar Prep For Viral Scene In BTS Still

Pushpa 2 is has raised curiosity on social media after its teaser and poster reveal. On the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, a new BTS still from the sets was also shared by the makers. It showed Allu Arjun listening intently to director Sukumar. The hit actor-director pair discussed a scene, with Allu Arjun in his look as Pushpa Raj. The scene that was shot inside a police station was also a part of the teaser.

Allu Arjun featured in a printed purple shirt and beige pants. He wore golden lockets and bracelets, with hair styled in curls and a heavy beard. The new photo was captioned, "This combination is FIRE Icon Star @alluarjun‍ Maverick Director @aryasukku (sic)." The comments section was soon flooded with praise for the Pushpa team.

A trailer for Pushpa: The Rule was released recently. It showed Pushpa's power struggle with sandalwood smugglers and law enforcement. In the over three-minute-long the teaser, the hunt is on for Pushpa Raj. A voiceover makes it clear that that Pushpa is missing after being shot inside a prison in Tirupati. However, Allu Arjun's titular character finally appears in the dark, making it evident that he is alive and well.

The words "Where is Pushpa?" also flashes on the screen. The trailer created a lot of hype for the film, and dialogue featuring the tiger and Pushpa currently making waves on social media. A new poster showing Allu Arjun in a saree has also gone viral on social media.

The first look poster also became the most liked look on social media of all time. The upcoming film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.