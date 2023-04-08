Allu Arjun Rules Social Media As Pushpa 2 Poster Becomes Most Liked First Look

Pushpa 2 poster, which was released recently, became the most liked first look on social media. It featured Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj in a never-seen-before avatar and fans were impressed by the Telugu star. Moreover, it managed to garner 207K likes on Twitter, as well as 850K likes on Facebook. Even the film's release date has not been announced yet, the hype for it is at an all-time high.

Producers Mythri Movie Makers shared the news on Twitter with the caption, “PUSHPA RAJ is RULING Social Media. #Pushpa2TheRule is the MOST LIKED FIRST LOOK of all time on FB, Twitter & Insta.” The official handles for Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Sukumar were also tagged in the post. Check out the post and the Pushpa 2 poster below.

Pushpa 2 new poster

In a poster released on April 7, Allu Arjun was seen covered in blue paint. He also wore a red saree and was heavily adorned with jewellery. The actor wore garlands as well, one of which was made out of lime. In the poster, Allu Arjun also held a gun.

The poster, as well as the trailer for Pushpa 2, were released ahead of Allu Arjun’s birthday. In the first glimpse from the film, Pushpa is nowhere to be found and a manhunt is launched for his search. However, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj made an appearance in the trailer towards the end, hinting he is alive.

Pushpa 2 is set to feature Allu Arjun as the titular character. Rashmika Mandanna will also return as Srivalli. With Sukumar back to the director’s chair, Fahadh Faasil also returns as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The release date of Pushpa: The Rule has not been revealed yet.