Allu Arjun Roped In For Director Mahi V Raghav's Political Thriller?

According to the latest reports, Tollywood star Allu Arjun has been signed for Yatra director Mahi V Raghav's upcoming project. The actor has been keeping himself busy amid the lockdown by listening to different scripts and prepping for his projects. He reportedly met the director and discussed the possibilities for coming together for a project.

Allu Arjun to star in Mahi V Raghav's next?

The reports suggest that the actor was quite impressed with Mahi V Raghav's idea that was pitched to him. He immediately agreed to be a part of the project and signed up for it. Other details about the cast and crew of the film are yet to be revealed.

The Mahi V Raghav-directorial venture is set to be a political thriller. It will reportedly be based on real-life events that unfolded in the recent past. Producer Prasad V Potluri has expressed his interest in wanting to produce the Allu Arjun-Mahi Raghav collaboration. It is likely that the makers will make an official announcement once the actor resumes his shoot for his existing projects.

Allu Arjun is currently prepping for his role and will soon resume his shoot for Pushpa. The film is a directorial venture of Sukumar and Sarileru Neekevvaru actor Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the female lead for this one. The makers of Pushpa unveiled the film's official first look poster and the title on Allu Arjun's birthday.

It was an instant hit on the internet and was a trending hashtag in no time. The film will be based on the livelihood of red sandalwood smugglers. It was earlier reported that actor Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in for the villain's role in Pushpa. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, and Anish Kuruvilla in pivotal roles.

Vijay revealed in an interview with an online portal that he is not a part of the film. Revealing his reasons behind it, the actor explained that he opted out of the film because he was unable to fit it in his schedule. The first shooting schedule of Pushpa was wrapped up before lockdown and they will soon resume shoot in the Nalgonda forest in Telangana.

