Vijay Sethupathi Opts Out Of Allu Arjun Starrer 'Pushpa' Citing Date Issues; Read Here

Vijay Sethupathi, last seen in Aswath Marimuth's Oh My Kadavule, in a recent interview with an online portal, revealed that he has opted out of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa due to date issues. He added that he had a long chat with director Sukumar a few weeks ago at his office, where he put forth his concerns. After a long discussion, the two amicably parted ways, exclaimed Vijay Sethuapthi in the interview.

Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is set in the backdrop of Seshachalam Hills, where Allu Arjun will essay the role of a smuggler. The first shooting schedule of the Allu Arjun starrer was wrapped before lockdown. The shooting for the forthcoming film is reported to resume soon in the Nalgonda forest in Telangana.

The film cast also includes actors like Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla in pivotal roles. The Allu Arjun starrer is directed by Sukumar. Gang Leader fame Miroslaw Kuba Brozek will crank the camera while Karthika Srinivas will edit the film.

The Allu Arjun starrer is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili under their banner Mythri Movie Makers. A few days ago, the makers of Pushpa released the first look of the upcomer, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

What's next for Vijay Sethupathi?

Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of Master. The Lokesh Kanagarajan-directorial stars Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. The upcoming film was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020, however, it was pushed ahead due to the coronavirus crisis.

Besides the upcoming film, Vijay Sethupathi has a slew of movies at different stages of production. He has Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Interestingly, the movie will mark Vijay Sethupathi's Bollywood debut. Thereafter, he has Telugu movie Uppena with debutant Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty; and Tughlaq Durbar with Aditi Rao Hydari and Manjima Mohan in the pipeline.

