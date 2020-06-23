Allu Arjun's 'Duvvada Jagannadham' Completes 3 Years; See Post

Actor Allu Arjun recently took to his official social media handle and posted about his 2017 flick Duvvada Jagannadham, on the occasion of the film’s three-year anniversary. The film was a success at the box-office and Arjun also received praise from critics for his performance. Read on to know more details:

Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham completes 3 years

Allu Arjun took to his official social media handle and posted a photo of himself on June 23, 2020. On the photo, it was written, “Bhaiyon aur behenon Presenting you 3 years of Interesting & Entertaining character DJ.” In the caption, the actor stated that he would like to express his gratitude towards the cast and the crew of the film Duvvada Jagannadham, which included his co-star Pooja Hegde, film’s director Harish Shankar, producer Dil Raju, and others. He also expressed his gratitude towards his fans and the audience.

In the caption, he wrote, “3 years of DJ! Thank you Harish Shankar garu for all the entertainment on & off the screen. Special Thanks to Dil Raju Garu, @hegdepooja, my Friend DSP n many more. One of my most memorable film. I thank all the cast & crew of DJ once again & most importantly My Army & Audience 🙏🏼 #3yearsofDJ”. Here is the official Instagram post by the S/O Satyamurthy actor:

Duvvada Jagannadham released on June 23, 2017, and featured an ensemble cast that included Allu Arjun as DJ, Pooja Hegde as Pooja, Rao Ramesh as Royyala Naidu, Subbaraju as Royyala Avinash, and Murali Sharma as Purushottam. It also featured Chandra Mohan, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, and others. Duvvada Jagannadham was produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. It revolves around the character of DJ, a Brahmin priest cook and an undercover cop, who is set to fight injustice.

The film went on to be a massive hit at the box-office and also received critical acclaim. It has garnered a huge fan base for Allu Arjun, who is one of the most bankable actors in Telugu cinema. Allu Arjun was last seen in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It was released in 2020 and was a box-office hit.

