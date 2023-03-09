Sai Pallavi To Join Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa 2? Details Inside

Sai Pallavi recently made headlines when the news of the actor joining Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa: The Rule went viral on social media on Wednesday (March 8). According to Pinkvilla, Sai will be paired opposite Fahadh Faasil and will play the part of a tribal girl in the movie. She is anticipated to join the sets shortly as the movie is already moving along in the production process. The Gargi actress will be shooting for 10 days.

However, an official confirmation from the makers concerning her part in Pushpa 2 is awaited. The film went on the floors with a look test in November of last year. Allu Arjun recently wrapped up his Visakhapatnam schedule for the movie.

More about Pushpa: The Rise

The prequel, Pushpa: The Rise, which is thought to have cost over Rs 200 crore to make, became the top earner worldwide in the months immediately following the third wave of the pandemic.Originally filmed in Telugu, the film had a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Pushpa: The Rise was backed by Mythri Movie Makers' Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar in collaboration with Muttamsetty Media, the film opened in theaters on December 17, 2021.

Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main adversary towards the end of the first chapter of Pushpa, will face off in the second installment. Rashmika Mandanna will also be a part of the movie; she will play the role of Srivalli.