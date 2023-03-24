Allu Arjun Shows Off Long Locks At Mumbai Airport, Fans Speculate It's From Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun, who is gearing up for the second installment of the Pushpa franchise, had earlier stunned the viewers with his drastic makeover for the project. While it is speculated that a teaser of the sequel will be released on Allu Arjun's birthday which falls on April 8, the Telugu star was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in a funky look. Soon after his photos and videos at the Mumbai airport surfaced online, fans began to speculate if it was the actor's look for Pushpa 2.

In the videos being circulated online, Allu Arjun is seen arriving at the airport in a black and white printed shirt which he teamed with white pants, black sandals, and sunglasses. While the actor looked stylish in the casual combination, his long golden-brown locks stole the limelight.

Pushpa: The Rise teaser to release on Allu Arjun's 41st birthday

The much-awaited official teaser of the film Pushpa: The Rise will reportedly be released on April 8 and be titled First Glimpse Video. The teaser will be reportedly released on Allu Arjun's 41st birthday. And, to make the actor's day even more special, the makers have promised to share an exciting new update.

According to the reports, the teaser of the second part of Pushpa will be a three-minute long video and will focus on the high-drama action scenes, featuring the megastar himself. Also, it has been reported that Sukumar's directorial movie will not be released until January 2024. However, it may release somewhere around March or April 2024.

About Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun will star opposite Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the film. The plot of the film will again revolve around Pushpa Raj, who becomes a mafia king in the red sandalwood business. However, he makes several enemies along the way including inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat who will be seen taking revenge on Pushpa.