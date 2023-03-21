Pushpa 2 Teaser To Be Out On Allu Arjun's Birthday? Makers Plan Surprise Treat

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule makers are gearing up to release a teaser of the much anticipated film on the occasion of the Telugu star's birthday on April 8. As per reports, Pushpa 2's teaser video has been titled 'first glimpse video' and will feature some of the action sequences from the upcoming movie.

According to Aakashavaani, the teaser of the second intsallment of Pushpa will be out on Allu Arjun's 41st birthday. It will reportedly be a three-minute-long clip. The teaser cut has been completed while the background music work is in progress. Apart from this, nothing else has been revealed about the teaser of Pushpa: The Rule. Reportedly, the Sukumar directorial will not be released in January 2024, but in March/April 2024 as the makers do not want to rush the shoot.

Here’s an exclusive #PushpaTheRule update for the fans who were asking.. pic.twitter.com/rjbqYvLZCW — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) March 20, 2023

About Pushpa: The Rule

The second part of Pushpa will revolve around Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, who made several enemies with red sandalwood smugglers. In the sequel, violence will erupt to bring down Pushpa and his empire. Pushpa: The Rule will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the lead heroine. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil, a National award winner, will also reprise his role as SP Bhanwar Singh. Pushpa Part 2 will get a pan-India release like the first one.

Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil to face-off in Pushpa 2

This time around, fans will be looking forward to watch Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil come face-to-face. The first part ended with Fahadh's character getting humiliated by Pushpa and wanted revenge for his actions.

