Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2' Slated For A 2022 Release? Sukumar Says 'script Is Locked'

Days after releasing the highly anticipated action-thriller Pushpa: The Rise, makers of the Allu Arjun starrer are hopping onto its sequel Pushpa: The Rule, which is slated to hit theatres in 2022. The film has garnered an impressive box office collection and fans are eagerly waiting to know the further series of events after the film ended on a cliffhanger. Director Sukumar has now given the sequel's fresh update, noting that its 'script is locked'.

He also stated his willingness to release the film on December 17, 2022. The film revolves around the eponymous character Pushpa Raj, and the smuggling of red sanders in Andhra Pradesh. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna as a female lead along with National Award-winning star, Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist.

Sukumar spills major updates about Pushpa: The Rule

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker stated that they've already shot two scenes of the sequel, however, he wants to reshoot them. He stated that the script has been finalised and they will commence the film's shooting in February 2022 end. The director promised action-packed, dramatic events going forward.

He iterated that the main intention of the sequel would be to provide a 'closure' to Pushpa’s life. It will also revolve around the animosity and conflict between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil). The director stated that upon completing the film's script, he found that Pushpa 2 has 'a very interesting drama'. He promised that he won't disappoint anyone with the sequel and hoped that the audiences enjoy the experience.

Apart from entering the 100 crore club in just a couple of days, the film has also minted Rs 16 crore with its Hindi dubbed version in 4 days. As per entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the film only stood behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and Sheep Without A Shepherd 2 in terms of global box-office collections for the weekend ending 19 December.

Pushpa: The Rise was released on December 17 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. It also stars Dhananjay, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj among others in supporting roles.

