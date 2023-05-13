Allu Arjun To Star In Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama?

Allu Arjun, who is currently gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule, is reportedly in talks to play the role of Ashwatthama in the Aditya Dhar's directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama. However, the actor or the makers have not yet confirmed the news as things are at the initial stages. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal was roped in to play the main lead in this sci-fi film. However, he confirmed backing out from the film.

According to Pinkvilla, The Immortal Ashwatthama is Aditya's dream project and is backed by Jio Studios. The makers, along with the director, approached the Pushpa star and tried to convince him to play the lead role. The actor showed interest in the sci-fi project and had a few meetings with the team as well.

Reportedly, the film will be made on a massive budget and makers are hoping to get Allu Arjun involved in the project. A source said, "Jio Studios is flexing it’s muscles by getting in conversation with Allu Arjun, and hopefully, this shall yield fruitful results." Currently, the actor is shooting for the sequel of Pushpa with director Sukumar and has already made other commitments. After Pushpa 2, the star will be working with Trivikram and Sandeep Reddy Vanga on other films.

About Aditya Dhar's sci-fi project

After the box office success of Uri in 2019, Aditya Dhar started working on this upcoming superhero movie. WhileAshwatthama was in its initial stages, the makers announced that Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will be playing the main leads. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the film got delayed and was temporarily shelved. The makers have started working on The Immortal Ashwatthama again. As per reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in talks to replace Sara Ali Khan in the film. Before Allu Arjun came in the picture, Ranveer Singh was approached by the makers to play the main lead.