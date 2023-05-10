Seerat Kapoor Opens Up About Doing An Item Song In Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa 2

Seerat Kapoor is creating a buzz on the Internet after she dropped a picture with Allu Arjun. Soon after she shared the post, netizens were quick to speculate that she might be part of Pushpa: The Rule. However, now the actress has responded to the reports of doing an item song in the upcoming film.

The actress shared a long post on her Instagram Stories, calling the rumours "baseless and unfounded." Her note read, "Of late, there have been reports suggesting my involvement in Pushpa 2, particularly in an item song. I would like to clarify that these rumours are baseless and unfounded. While it is true that I recently bumped into my dear friend Allu Arjun, it was simply a pleasant encounter and we took a photo together.

"I have not been cast in the film and I am not performing an iteam song in it. I appreciate the enthusiasm and support but I kindly request everyone to refrain from spreading false information. Your continued encourangement means a lot to me and I will make sure to keep you all updated on my current projects through official announcements. Thank you all for your unwavering love," she concluded. Check out the post below:

Seerat Kapoor's picture with Allu Arjun

On Tuesday, Seerat Kapoor shared a post on her Instagram featuring her with Allu Arjun. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Dancers don’t need wings to fly! Their energies lead. Those who know. Know." Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Item song in Pushpa," while another wrote, "Heart touching pic."

All about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers unveiled a teaser offering a glimpse of Allu Arjun aka Pushpa. Later, on his birthday, the actor shared a poster on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!!" In the poster, he looks fierce as Pushpa.

Pushpa: The Rise is the first part of the film helmed by Sukumar. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The movie, released in 2021, turned out to be a great hit at the box office.