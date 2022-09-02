Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ Goes Global, Film Screened At Moscow Film Festival

The critically acclaimed film, Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, recently went global. From emerging as the critics' choice to becoming one of the favourite films among the masses, the Indian Telugu-language action drama flick turned out to be a huge blockbuster. The magnum opus was recently screened at the Moscow Film Festival. The Sukumar directorial was chosen as one of the "Block Buster Hits Around the World" by the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

The Embassy of India in Moscow headed to its Instagram handle and shared the news along with a poster from Pushpa: The Rise. It wrote, "The film "Pushpa: The Rise" was chosen by the Moscow International Film Festival in the category "Blockbusters of the World" and comes to the screens today, August 30, 2022 - at 21:30." Take a look:

"Starring Allu Arjun, Fahad Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna directed by Sukumar Bandreddi has created a sensation all over the world and has stood as the highest grosser in India for the year 2021," it noted.

Pushpa gets a sequel

Pushpa, directed by Sukumar Bandreddi and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, turned out to be a huge blockbuster. The film minted Rs 184.62 Crore at the Worldwide box office on its full run and also performed great in the Hindi belt which took the industry by surprise.

The Rise emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and in the middle of its filming, the makers announced the film's sequel, titled Pushpa: The Rule, which is currently under production. The film is touted to be bigger and better. A massive 400 crore budget has already been set aside for the film. Allu Arjun's character and his rival SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, will be seen locking horns in the upcoming sequel.

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising her role as Srivalli from the prequel. The Kodava Beauty also expressed her desire for a more significant role in Pushpa: The Rule.

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline