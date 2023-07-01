Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule To Feature Intense Chase Sequence? Leaked Video Suggests So

Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is an upcoming Telugu-language action drama movie helmed by Sukumar. Even before the release of the film, it started making waves in the entertainment industry and fans have been eagerly waiting for the action drama.. Amid the buzz, a video reportedly from the sets has caught the attention of netizens and movie enthusiasts.

3 things you need to know

Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie will also feature Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles.

Pushpa: The Rule is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun portrays the role of Pushpa Raj.

Video from the sets of Pushpa 2 leaked

The shooting of Pushpa: The Rule was earlier taking place in a village in Telangana. Now, a video from the sets has leaked online wherein a group of sandalwood-laden trucks was seen speeding across a river. In the clip, a black Jeep closely followed the lorries and sped through the region in broad daylight.

The video presumably showcased a chase scene involving the vehicles and certainly added to the anticipation surrounding the movie. The clip instantly went viral on social media and generated excitement among the fans. Reportedly, the makers of Pushpa 2 are trying to make the visuals of the film more captivating than the previous one.

First look of Pushpa 2

The first poster of Pushpa 2 was released back in April 2023. The poster featured Allu Arjun covered in blue paint and dressed in a red saree. The actor was seen with garlands, bangles, earrings, and rings. Allu Arjun was also seen wielding a gun in his hand, which suggested that the sequel will be more action-packed. The actor surely pulled off the Ardhanarishvara attire (Lord who is half female) with utmost finesse.