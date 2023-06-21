Pushpa 2 Shoot Getting Delayed Due To Allu Arjun's Absence?

Allu Arjun is currently working on the much awaited sequel Pushpa: The Rule. The filming, earlier this year, was going on at a brisk pace, and director Sukumar is doing everything in his capacity to create a larger-than-life cinematic experience. However, the film seemingly hit a bump as rumours started to circulate that Pushpa 2 shoot is getting delayed over several reasons.

What’s the rumour?

According to rumours, Sukumar had barely begun filming for Puspa 2, after a long delay, when IT officials raided his workplace, his residence and the Mythri Movie Makers production facility. As a result, the shooting process was hindered.

Allu Arjun then went on two back-to-back holidays and has recently been making frequent trips to Mumbai. These problems have prevented the filming from starting again. An insider hinted that Pushpa 2 won't be releasing in December and might get delayed.

(Allu Arjun and Sukumar on the set of Pushpa | Image: @PushpaMovie/Twitter)

Who’s saying what

However, new reports have surfaced that deny the film shoot postponement rumours. In fact, it is currently being shot in the Maredumilli forests. While Allu Arjun is at Banjara Hills, certain action scenes, lorry-jeep chases, and other b-roll shots are being shot.

He is currently not shooting, but he has a number of other commitments, like acting in commercials and attending weddings in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The Bunny star also visited his cousin Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, who gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday.

Additionally, Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna shared an update and informed fans she will soon start filming for the Sukumar directorial after wrapping up for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. She is currently in Hyderabad and is waiting to resume Pushpa 2 shoot.

(Rashmika Mandanna's note on the shoot wrap of Animal | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Allu Arjun plays the role of Pushpa Raj, a labourer who rises in the ranks to become a kingpin in red sandalwood mafia in Pushpa: The Rise. Now, the second part, Pushpa: The Rule will pick up directly after the events of the first film. It will feature a showdown between Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil, who plays Bhanwar Singh, and Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli in the film.