Rashmika Mandanna Starts Shooting For Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa 2, Shares Photo From Sets

Rashmika Mandanna is having a busy year. She recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Animal and has already started working on her next project with Allu Arjun. The actress shared the news on her social media handle.

3 things you need to know

Rashmika Mandanna announced Animal on June 20th.

A week later, she has already started filming for Puspa: The Rule.

The actress will work with Allu Arjun in the movie.

Rashmika Mandanna shares photo from sets of Pushpa 2

On Tuesday, Rashmika took to her Instagram handle to share that she has kickstarted the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule in Hyderabad. The actress shared a lit up star on her Instagram stories. She captioned it #nightshoot. Allu Arjun is expected to join her soon. See the post here:

(Screenshot of Rashmika Mandanna's Instagrm story)

Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead opposite Allu Arjun in the fim. She plays the character of Srivalli. The actress recently wrapped up the shoot of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. She shared a set of photos on her Instagram handle with a huge caption to express her gratitude to the makers of the film. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in important roles.

First look of Pushpa: The Rule

The first poster of Pushpa: The Rule was released by its makers earlier in April. The poster featured Allu Arjun coated in blue paint and red saree. The actor was adorned with garlands, earrings, bangles, and rings. Arjun's Pushpa Raj also wielded a gun in his hand, which suggests that the sequel of Pushpa will be action packed and gory. The poster also gave a nod to the local tradition. The locals in Tirupati dress themselves up for the local Gangamma Jathara (a folk festival in Tirupathi and surrounding regions) in a similar manner. The actor pulled off the Ardhanarishvara attire (Lord who is half female) with finesse.

(Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rule | Image: Allu Arjun/Instagram)

Allu Arjun plays the role of Pushpa Raj, a labourer who rises in the ranks to become a kingpin in red sandalwood mafia in Pushpa: The Rise. Now, the second part, Pushpa: The Rule will pick up directly after the events of the first film. It will feature a showdown between Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil, who plays Bhanwar Singh. Meanwhile, Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli in the film.