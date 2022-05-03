'Always Grateful For Khatija': Samantha Raves In Success Of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently garnering heaps of praises for her latest released film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The romantic comedy saw the 35-year-old actor take on the role of Khatija in the Vignesh Shivan directorial.

As per the latest development, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media handle and expressed gratitude towards the director of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, Vignesh Shivan, for letting her have fun with the role.

Samantha thanks Vignesh Shivan for giving her Khatija in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Samantha dropped an adorable picture of herself as she is sitting on a chair and it seemed like the Oo Antava fame was reading her scripts. She wore a black coloured floral dress which had sheer black coloured sleeves and she chose to keep her hair flowing. The Majili actor even penned a heartfelt note for Vignesh Shivan.

The note shared by the actor read, "Khatija Thank you @wikkiofficial for letting me have fun with the role. Comedy is my favourite genre and it’s always extra special when I get to play a role that allows me to be who I truly am (aka the funny girl).

You delivered more than you promised and I will always be grateful. Thank you@jukalker @sadhnasingh1 @koduruamarnath I love you".

Samantha thanks her fans for loving her performance in the film

Recently, Samantha even interacted with her fans as she thanked them for loving her performance in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal. Sharing a short video from Kashmir on her Twitter handle, she dropped a heart emoticon and tweeted, "from Kashmir".

In the short clip, The Family Man actor could be heard saying, "Thank you guys for the overwhelming response on Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal. It means the world to me, I wish I was there to see it. All of you guys enjoy the film. The response, your messages, texts, and tweets mean the world to me. Thank you so much."

Samantha on the work front

On the professional front, the Mahanati actor has several films lined up in her kitty including the mythological film Shakuntalam. Samantha will be seen sharing the screen with Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Sachin Khedekar and others. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Yashoda and VD 11.

