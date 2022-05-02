Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Latest Post After 35th Birthday Portrays Her As 'older & Wiser'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned 35 few days ago and there was an outpouring of love for her. The actor received a grand surprise on the sets of her film with Vijay Deverakonda, and celebrities across film industries expressed their good wishes to her.

While one often says they turn a year 'older' on their birthday, the Eega star added another word to express the way her personality has developed in the past year. She wrote that she had become 'wiser' over the last year while adding another year to her age.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'older and wiser' after her 35th birthday

Samantha has been sharing numerous pictures from the lap of nature in recent weeks. Her second post related to her birthday – after sharing the surprise from the sets – too had a similar look as she was smiles with flowers in her hand. 'Older and wiser', she captioned it.

Her fans showered love on her post, sharing that her smile was 'precious', that she was 'cute' and 'beautiful', while also sharing heart and flame emojis on it.

The 35-year-old is known for sharing quotes, and many a time, it was linked to her personal life. Some examples of it was when she wrote about being 'strong' after her split with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and another where she posted a note about 'fighting' for what one wanted to be tomorrow.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets surprise birthday wish from Vijay Deverakonda and co

The team of Samantha-Vijay Deverakonda-starrer pranked her by writing a fake scene on the sets in a jungle, when the clock was about to tick midnight for her birthday. She then delivered a dialogue, after which Vijay said 'Happy Birthday' in return. She got animated with the prank and later got emotional with the celebrations and wishes from her colleagues.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the professional front

Samantha recently starred in the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She was also confirmed to debut in Bollywood in a full-fledged way through a series alongside Varun Dhawan. The series is being directed by Raj & DK who helmed her first Hindi series The Family Man 2.