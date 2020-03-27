Amala Paul & Bhavinder Singh's Relationship In Trouble? Actor's Cryptic Post Suggests

According to reports, South Indian actor Amala Paul recently tied the knot with boyfriend Bhavinder Singh after some pictures from the wedding ceremony went viral. While Bhavinder has deleted them now, and also made his profile private, Amala Paul's cryptic post on Instagram hints that there might be trouble in the relationship.

Amala Paul defends Dhanush, says divorce with AL Vijay was her decision

The two have been dating for two years and are currently living together in Delhi. But have they parted ways? The stills shared by Amala on her story suggests so. Using movie stills from Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) and 500 Days Of Summer, Amala hinted that probably all is not well between the two. Take a look —

Meanwhile, in an interview, Amala spoke about her partner without revealing the name and said, “The person I have become and the way I look at my work, I owe it to him. Only a mother can give unconditional love with sacrifice. This person has also proved that he can be sacrificing and quitting his job to be with me and support me because he knows my passion.”

Amala Paul reveals the reason for her divorce with AL Vijay

In a recent interview with an online portal, Amala Paul revealed that her divorce with AL Vijay was due to personal reasons, which she seemed hesitant to reveal. But the actor cleared that her divorce with Vijay was her decision, and nobody influenced her for it. In the interview published on an online portal, the actor also revealed that Dhanush is a well-wisher and he had no hand in the divorce.

However, veteran director AL Azhagappan, father of AL Vijay, a few weeks ago, in an interview with an online portal blamed Dhanush for AL Vijay and Amala Paul's divorce. He said that the family did not want Amala to continue acting after marriage. Initially, the actor seemed okay with the decision. But when Dhanush offered her Amma Kanakku, things started getting bitter. Amala accepted the role, which reportedly led to her divorce. However, neither of the parties have confirmed the reports.

